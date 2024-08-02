Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $32.13. Omnicell shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 114,322 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 25.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85, a PEG ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 241,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Omnicell by 61.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

