OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in OneMain by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $52.25 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

