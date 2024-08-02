Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.