Oppenheimer Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $145.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 816,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

