Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

