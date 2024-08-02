PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 972,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,874 shares of company stock worth $7,526,457. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Read Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.