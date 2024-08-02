Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 9,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

