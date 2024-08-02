Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

PANL opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $328.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.88. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

