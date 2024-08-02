Papa John’s International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 85,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,052. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

