Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 122,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$327,014.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,991. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

