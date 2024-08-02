Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Director Sells $84,925.24 in Stock

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

