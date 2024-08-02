Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,909 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $26.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.54. 1,047,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.