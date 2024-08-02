Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.80. 310,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

