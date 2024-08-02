Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

