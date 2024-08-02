PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PayPal were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,056,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,666. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

