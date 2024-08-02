PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 4,771,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,854. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.