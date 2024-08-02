PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

