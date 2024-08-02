PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 9,744,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623,047. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

