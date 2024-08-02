PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.