PC Connection, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CNXN traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $71.75. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXN

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.