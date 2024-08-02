PC Connection, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
PC Connection Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of CNXN traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $71.75. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $76.39.
Insider Activity at PC Connection
In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
