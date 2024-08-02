Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.51) to GBX 1,052 ($13.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.17).

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSON

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 983.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 985.59. The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,003.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,339.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pearson

In related news, insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,852.78). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.