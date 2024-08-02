Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,235. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

