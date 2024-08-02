Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.29 ($0.12). Approximately 25,706,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 4,777,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

