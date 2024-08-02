Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PR stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

