PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Financial Contrast

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 84.70% 6.74% 6.62% Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 2 3.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $7.19 million 6.87 $6.26 million $0.42 9.67 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.34 $105.43 million $1.80 11.39

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

