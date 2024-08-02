Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 3,935,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,045. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -384.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

