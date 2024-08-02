Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £957.32 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £957.32 ($1,231.44).
Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,945 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £986.25 ($1,268.65).
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sue Rivett bought 4,013 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,238.90).
- On Friday, May 10th, Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,929.43), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,364,986,688.63).
Pharos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -291.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
