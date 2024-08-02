PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 165,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 323,852 shares.The stock last traded at $81.18 and had previously closed at $78.82.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZROZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.