Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

