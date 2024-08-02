Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,509. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

