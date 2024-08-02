Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.