Piper Sandler Boosts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $13.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meridian Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.