Piper Sandler Boosts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $13.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
