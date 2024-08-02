Piper Sandler Cuts CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $13.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. CVRx has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

