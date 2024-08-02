Piper Sandler Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $85.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 39.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after buying an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.