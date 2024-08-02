Piper Sandler Raises Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $16.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after buying an additional 808,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

