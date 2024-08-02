PLATINCOIN (PLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $925.96

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $925.96 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20537 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.24987908 USD and is down -16.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $901.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.