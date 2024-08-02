Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,554 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1,431.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

