Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. 912,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,826. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.