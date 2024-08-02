Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,481 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16,455.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 94.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,867,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. 1,602,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

