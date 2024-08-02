Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 394,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,348. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

