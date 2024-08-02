Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $214,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 4,347,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,106. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,048 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

