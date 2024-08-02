Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $281,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.04.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded down $17.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

