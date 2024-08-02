Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,158.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

