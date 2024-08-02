Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $639,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,354,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,018. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

