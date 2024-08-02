Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $48,207,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.45. 875,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,186. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $151.99.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

