Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 355.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

