Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $402,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 271.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

