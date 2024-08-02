Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE HPE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. 8,526,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,447,850. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

