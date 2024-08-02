Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 13,737,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 39,881,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Plug Power Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

