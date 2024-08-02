Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Pool stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.24. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

